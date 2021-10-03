Zellie powers to Boussac victory for Fabre and Murphy
Zellie came with a strong run from the rear of the field to claim Group One honours in the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp
Oisin Murphy bided his time on the Andre Fabre-trained filly, as stablemate Fleur D’Iris made the running.
The eight runners were stretched out in the early stages – but the good pace set by Fleur D’Iris and Agartha took its toll in the straight and the pack closed in.
Zellie’s stamina kicked in as she found the perfect spot up the far rail, seeing off outsider Times Square to land the spoils. Oscula, trained by George Boughey, ran a fine race in third.
Fabre, who withdrew the unbeaten Raclette, because of the testing ground, was winning the Boussac for the first time since Miss Tahiti in 1995.
Zellie was given of quote of 12-1 for the French 1000 Guineas with Paddy Power.
Of Oscula, who has been a credit to her connections this season, Nick Bradley of the owning syndicate said: “Everything went wrong as we planned to lead and didn’t come out, but as the two in front went hard it worked on our favour.
“She’s as tough as nails. We plan to either go Juvenile Fillies’ Turf (at the Breeders’ Cup) or I’ve a mad idea to send her for the UAE 1,000 Guineas in Dubai.”