Ziggy’s Phoenix rises to Chester challenge for Middleham one-two

Ziggy’s Phoenix was away well and made every yard of the running to lead home a Middleham Park Racing one-two in the CAA Stellar Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes at Chester.

The Richard Hannon-trained filly won from the front at Ripon when breaking her duck on her second start and it was a similar story sent off the 9-4 favourite on the Roodee.

Handed a plum draw in stall one, the daughter of Kodiac pinged the gates in the hands of Ryan Moore, and having burned off Balon D’Or – who matched the winner stride for stride until the home straight – held on gamely when fellow Middleham Park runner Ziggy’s Dream, began to fly in the closing stages.

In the aftermath she was handed a quote of 14-1 by both Paddy Power and Betfair for the Queen Mary Stakes over the same five-furlong trip at Royal Ascot.

Middleham Park’s Mike Prince said: “Ziggy’s Phoenix was smart from the stalls, she’s an uncomplicated filly with plenty of speed and just bossed it from the front really.

“Interestingly, Ziggy’s Dream might be the horse to take form the race as she missed it (the break) and finished like a train. If you ran the race again would the result be different? It might well be.

“We think they’re both black-type fillies so that’s what we’d be planning with them next.

“There’s the National Stakes at Sandown and there’s a Listed race at Vichy as well. It will probably be one of those, maybe the National Stakes for Ziggy’s Phoenix.

“I’m sure Tim (Palin, syndicate manager) will be plotting with Richard and plotting with Alice (Haynes, trainer of Ziggy’s Dream) where to go. We might keep them apart next time and they might come together again at Royal Ascot.”