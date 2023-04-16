Zoology poised to test Classic credentials in Greenham

Zoology will bid to underline his Classic potential when he lines up in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

The Zoustar colt made an impressive winning debut at Yarmouth in September and was pitched into the deep end by trainer James Ferguson on his second start, when well held by Blackbeard in the Middle Park at Newmarket a couple of weeks later.

The Qatar Racing-owned colt was upped to seven furlongs for his return earlier this month in a well-contested novice event at Southwell, where he beat Covey by a neck, with the pair a little way clear of the remainder.

Zoology has the right big-race engagements and his Newmarket handler is keen to learn more at the weekend.

“He runs in the Greenham on Saturday and he has a French Guineas and English Guineas entry,” said Ferguson.

“If he runs well in that and we think he will get a mile, then that’s where he will be aimed.

“If we don’t think he will get a mile, then we will look for options over seven furlongs, probably at Royal Ascot. Zoustar got a mile, so we’d be hopeful.”

Zoology’s sire was an Australian seven-furlong Group One winner at three, having been touched off on his only try over a mile in similar company at two.

“Good ground would be fine for Zoology,” added Ferguson. “He probably wouldn’t want it too soft. He has got a nice action and I don’t see the ground being being a concern. I think it is going to dry up in the week.”

Canberra Legend is also being prepared as a potential Classic horse. The three-year-old Australia colt made an eyecatching debut at Newcastle in February, powering clear of seven rivals in a mile novice event.

A Dante and Derby entry, he looks poised to have his second start as the Flat season gets into gear on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket’s three-day Craven meeting, which starts on Tuesday.

Ferguson said: “Canberra Legend won very impressively at Newcastle and we have been pleased with his progress.

“He holds a Derby entry and he is either going to run in the (Listed) Feilden or the (Group Three) Craven this week, most likely in the Feilden (Wednesday).”

Meanwhile, Deauville Legend, who was runner-up in the King George V at Royal Ascot before enjoying success in both the Bahrain Trophy and the Great Voltigeur last season, will have a backend campaign, much like last year.

Having ended his three-year-old campaign with a gallant fourth to Gold Trip in the Melbourne Cup at Flemington in November, Ferguson is keen to go overseas once again.

He said: “Deauville Legend has been given a long break, because he will probably be aimed towards an international campaign at the end of the year.

“He will be back for Royal Ascot and aimed at the Hardwicke, hopefully.”