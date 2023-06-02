Aston Villa's star midfielder, Philippe Coutinho, faces a likely exit in the upcoming summer transfer window due to injury struggles and not fitting into Unai Emery's plans. Since his £20 million move from Barcelona, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player has not lived up to expectations, scoring only once after joining Villa permanently. As the transfer window approaches, other players with expiring contracts and those seeking moves could also be leaving Villa Park, creating uncertainty within the team.

Sean Dyche successfully accomplished his mission of securing Premier League safety for Everton after being appointed as their manager on January 30. Upon his arrival, the Toffees were in 19th place and two points away from safety. Despite limited attacking options, Everton managed to secure their top-flight status with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the season. Dyche led the team to gain 21 points from 18 matches, making significant improvements, particularly in the final third.

Mason Mount is said to have agreed on personal terms with Manchester United, despite interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder is part of the Champions League-winning squad and has been targeted by both clubs. However, recent reports suggest Mount prefers a move to Old Trafford. Chelsea are expected to request around £70m for Mount, with his current contract expiring in 2024. New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants to keep Mount at the club, but interim manager Frank Lampard believes his departure this summer is likely.

Following an impressive season with Newcastle United, Bruno Guimaraes has sparked rumours about his future amid interest from Barcelona and Liverpool. Despite this, Guimaraes is reportedly content at St James' Park and isn't looking to leave. The Magpies are reluctant to sell and have discussed a new contract with the Brazilian midfielder, whose current deal lasts until 2026. Guimaraes has expressed his happiness at the club and his desire to win a title for Newcastle, showing his commitment to the team.

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi expressed confidence in Joe Willock's potential, despite the midfielder's mixed performance last season. After joining from Arsenal, Willock scored in seven consecutive games but struggled during his first full season on Tyneside. However, working closely with manager Eddie Howe, Willock's form improved, scoring important goals and achieving the highest average ball carry distance per game among Premier League midfielders in the 2022-23 campaign. Fans and teammates are excited about his potential, and Willock is pushing for a senior England call-up. Howe believes the young player has room for growth and can make a significant impact.

Lewis Miley, a 17-year-old homegrown talent, made his senior debut for Newcastle United during their 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Miley, who recently signed his first professional contract, became the youngest ever player in the Premier League for Newcastle. His proud father shared an emotional tribute on Twitter, while Miley took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the support. Teammates also congratulated the young midfielder on his achievement. Miley had been pulled from England's under-17 Euro squad due to injuries plaguing Newcastle United ahead of the season's final games.

Rangers have seen numerous international stars grace Ibrox, with significant funds spent on procuring talent from across Europe. The club was once home to renowned footballers such as Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup, and the Walter Smith era saw nearly a decade of success. Despite financial troubles in recent years, Steven Gerrard has restored Rangers' glory by securing their 55th Scottish league title. In this article, GlasgowWorld examines 20 of Rangers' most expensive signings and their current whereabouts.

Newcastle United are interested in Celta Vigo's Gabriel Veiga, but reports of a deal being "very close" are said to be inaccurate. The 21-year-old midfielder, who has a £34million release clause, is also attracting attention from Real Madrid and Liverpool. Veiga has scored nine goals in 35 La Liga appearances this season and is expected to leave Celta Vigo this summer. The club's remaining match against Barcelona could decide their top-flight status, after which speculation surrounding Veiga's future is likely to intensify. Newcastle's recruitment team are working to strengthen the squad in preparation for Champions League football.

The 2022/23 Premier League season has concluded with Manchester City as champions, closely followed by Arsenal. Unexpectedly, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Brighton & Hove Albion secured European spots, while Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea underperformed and Southampton, Leeds United, and Leicester City dropped to the Championship. Throughout the season, VAR calls played a significant role in determining points, sparking debate on how the table would look without the technology. ESPN's data analysis reveals surprising results, highlighting the impact of this controversial system.