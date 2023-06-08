Who's on the move? Top football transfer rumours

Newcastle United are set to sign 14-year-old Port Vale winger Michael Mills after a successful trial, with the offer potentially reaching £200,000. The Magpies have been investing in their academy since new ownership, with sporting director Dan Ashworth restructuring and bringing in experienced staff from Manchester City, Arsenal, West Ham, Norwich City, Blackburn, Leicester City, and Manchester United. The club has also signed promising talents such as Alex Murphy and Charlie McArthur, and is expected to complete a £6 million deal for Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh from Odense Boldklub.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is reportedly close to joining Saudi Pro League team Al Ittihad, following the Saudi Public Investment Fund's acquisition of stakes in four clubs. This move comes after Real Madrid's Karim Benzema signed a lucrative contract with Al Ittihad earlier this week. With offers extended to other renowned players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Paul Pogba, Saudi Arabia's sports clubs investment and privatisation project is attracting numerous football stars to the nation.

Newcastle United's Saudi Arabian owners, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), have acquired a majority stake in four Saudi Pro League clubs: Al Ahli, Al Nassr, Al Hilal, and Al Ittihad. These clubs have been transformed into companies, with PIF owning 75% and non-profit foundations holding the remaining 25%. The move aims to create various commercial opportunities, including investments, partnerships, and sponsorships across numerous sports. It remains unclear how this development will affect Newcastle, which is 80% owned by PIF.

The thrilling Premier League season concluded with intense drama and battles for key positions. Manchester City emerged champions, while Leeds United and Leicester City were relegated. Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion finished ahead of major clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and Liverpool secured fifth place. Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers achieved European football under their new managers. The season was marked by club captains' passion and fierce competition, leading to numerous yellow and red cards. These cards determined the 'dirtiest' teams of the season, with data sourced from Transfermarkt.

Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for Manu Kone, with newly-appointed sporting director Jorg Schmadtke potentially leveraging his son's role at Borussia Mönchengladbach for the deal. The Reds have been linked to other midfielders such as Khephren Thuram, Mason Mount, and Alexis Mac Allister. Kone could fill the void left by Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner. With Nils Schmadtke recently appointed as first-team sporting director at Mönchengladbach, negotiations for Kone may advance swiftly. The 22-year-old midfielder has gained a solid reputation in the Bundesliga, making 30 league starts this season.

Everton are targeting Lyon's Moussa Dembele and Burnley's Wout Weghorst to bolster their attack, following a season as the league's lowest scorers. Dembele, formerly of Celtic and Fulham, is now a free agent after leaving Lyon, making it an opportune time for Everton to acquire him. Meanwhile, the club are keen on signing Weghorst for around £10m. With both strikers potentially available for a combined fee of £10m, Everton are looking to improve their attacking options to avoid another relegation battle.

Manchester United may soon have new owners, as Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani submits a final bid in competition with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's offers. The decision will be made by June 9, potentially ushering in a new era for the club. United's potential ownership change follows recent takeovers at Liverpool and Newcastle United. A Sheikh Jassim takeover would impact the Premier League's financial landscape, as his astronomical wealth surpasses that of the current club owners.

French defender Evan Ndicka has declined a new contract at Eintracht Frankfurt and is set to depart the Bundesliga club. The 23-year-old, previously linked with a £20million move to the Premier League, has attracted interest from Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Manchester United. Ndicka will become a free agent at the end of June, allowing him to decide his own future. During his time at Frankfurt, he made 183 appearances, scored 12 goals, and provided 10 assists. Reports suggest that Jose Mourinho's Roma have offered Ndicka a five-year contract.

Liverpool are close to finalising their first summer signing, as talks with Alexis Mac Allister near completion. Jurgen Klopp aims to restructure his midfield, with the Argentinian potentially joining the Reds this week. Discussions with Mason Mount have ended, as Manchester United became the preferred destination, and the pursuit of Jude Bellingham has also been halted. However, Klopp's radar still includes several other midfielders. A potential starting XI for Liverpool next season may emerge if the current transfer rumours prove accurate.

Several major coaching changes are expected in British football this summer as former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou takes charge at Tottenham Hotspur. Celtic are now searching for a new head coach, with ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers a potential candidate. Other contenders include former Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca, and current West Ham boss David Moyes. Scottish pundit Michael Stewart suggests a return for Rodgers could be a wise decision for Celtic, despite potential backlash from fans. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard, currently linked to Leeds United, is an unlikely option due to his Rangers connections.