Brad Arthur named new Leeds boss for rest of season

Leeds have appointed Australian Brad Arthur as head coach for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The 50-year-old succeeds Rohan Smith, who last month departed the club by mutual consent following a poor start to the campaign.

Arthur left Australian side Parramatta Eels in May, having led them to the 2022 NRL Grand Final during a 10-year tenure.

Leeds sit seventh in the Betfred Super League table, two points off a play-off spot, ahead of Thursday evening’s game away to Warrington.

“I am pleased to be joining the Rhinos and can’t wait to get started,” Arthur, who will work alongside current assistant coaches Chev Walker and Scott Grix, told the club’s website.

“For me personally, this is a unique opportunity to grow as a coach. I join the club aiming to help raise standards and expectations without disrupting the cohesion that is within the group already.

“There is a lot of footy still to be played in 2024 and the chance to challenge for the play-offs, especially with the talent we have within our squad.”

Arthur hopes to be in attendance to watch his new side against the Wolves at Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “Having a vacancy at this time of year has its own challenges with some of our other options committed to their current clubs.

“We have seen at times this year the potential for this squad and Brad’s challenge will be to get more consistency from this group.

“I have always said that we would not rush into long-term decisions for the good of the club. Brad’s appointment gives us the opportunity to focus on the current season whilst I can continue to build our long-term vision.”