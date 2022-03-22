22 March 2022

Huddersfield half-back Will Pryce banned for 10 games for dangerous challenge

By NewsChain Sport
22 March 2022

Huddersfield half-back Will Pryce has been banned for 10 matches for a dangerous challenge in the Giants’ Super League defeat at Hull on Sunday.

The 19-year-old stand-off was sent off after upending Hull winger Connor Wynne in a tackle during the second half of the 14-6 loss at the MKM Stadium.

Wynne landed on his shoulders, sparking a melee involving numerous players from both sides.

Will Pryce’s challenge sparked a melee involving players of both sides (Will Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Pryce was charged with a Grade F offence – the most serious – by the Rugby Football League and was found guilty following an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

He faced a minimum eight-game ban but his final punishment also takes into account a similar offence in an academy match against Bradford last year. He was also fined £500.

A statement from the RFL read: “Huddersfield Giants’ Will Pryce will be suspended for 10 games following this evening’s independent disciplinary tribunal hearing.

“Pryce was sent off for a dangerous throw during his side’s Betfred Super League match with Hull FC last weekend and referred to tribunal by the match review panel on a Grade F charge.

Pryce is the son of former Great Britain international Leon Pryce (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

“Pryce had previously been found guilty of a dangerous throw during an Academy game against Bradford Bulls in May 2021. He is also fined £500.”

Meanwhile, Wigan’s Kaide Ellis failed in his appeal against the severity of a five-match suspension. The prop was banned after being sent off for fighting along with Catalans’ Jordan Dezaria during Wigan’s loss to the French side earlier this month.

The statement added: “Wigan Warriors’ Kaide Ellis was unsuccessful in his bid to reduce a five-match suspension imposed last week for throwing punches during his side’s recent match at Catalans Dragons.”

