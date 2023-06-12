Hugo Salabio facing six-match ban for spear tackle

Wakefield prop Hugo Salabio is facing a six-match ban for his tackle on Richie Myler in the Betfred Super League match against Leeds.

The 22-year-old trialist has been referred to a tribunal after his spear tackle on Leeds’ Myler in Sunday’s 24-14 victory over their Yorkshire neighbours – Wakefield’s first victory of the season.

The Frenchman was in possession of the ball in attack when facing a challenge from Myler before he appeared to pick up the Leeds scrum-half and drive him into the ground in the early stages of the second half.

Salabio made his debut on Sunday after joining the side on a 28-day trial and a lengthy suspension for a Grade F offence could end his chances of playing any further part for Wakefield.

There was further bad news for the club as Sam Hewitt and Sam Eseh were both given one-match bans for Grade B offences, a trip and dangerous contact respectively, and will not be available to face Hull KR in two weeks.

In the same fixture, Leeds back-rower James McDonnell was charged with Grade A dangerous contact but will not be disciplined further.

Leigh winger Josh Charnley has been charged with a Grade B high tackle for his challenge on Hull half-back Jake Clifford but has escaped any ban despite being ordered to pay a £250 fine, while Jez Litten was handed a fine of the same amount for Grade B kicking.

Salford’s King Vuniyayawa and Oliver Partington have escaped bans but landed £250 fines for dangerous contact in the 42-10 victory over Castleford, meaning both are available for the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Hull KR.

Catalans were handed a double blow following their crushing 38-4 win over Hull KR, as Mitchell Pearce and Matt Whitley were given suspensions.

Pearce has been given a three-game ban and £250 fine for Grade D kicking while team-mate Whitley will sit out the next match, against Leigh, after being charged with Grade C dangerous contact.

Castleford’s George Griffin escaped any punishment despite being charged with Grade A dangerous contact.