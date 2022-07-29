29 July 2022

Jack Johnson vows to return ‘soon’ after testicle explodes during training

Rugby league player Jack Johnson has had a testicle removed after it exploded during an accident in training.

The former Warrington winger, who was a tryscorer in Newcastle Thunder’s 24-24 draw with Dewsbury in the Betfred Championship last Saturday, made the gruesome revelation on social media and managed to see the funny side.

The 23-year-old said on Twitter: “What a load of b******s. Not my greatest Thursday ever, with the old testicle exploding at training. Had it removed last night.

“Will be back soon just a little bit lighter. And, as the saying goes, RL wins again. P.S does the swelling stay? Asking for a friend.”

Johnson, who played in Super League for Warrington from 2015-19 before moving to Featherstone and also had a stint at Widnes before joining Newcastle ahead of the 2021 season, is in good company with his unfortunate injury.

Former team-mate Jack Hughes played a full game for Warrington with a ruptured testicle in 2019 and Paul Wood had a testicle removed after rupturing it in Warrington’s Grand Final defeat to Leeds in 2012.

