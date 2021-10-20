Kevin Sinfield going the extra mile in 24-hour charity challenge for MND

Former England captain Kevin Sinfield is to embark upon his most gruelling challenge yet as he attempts to run 101 miles in a day to raise £100,000 for those impacted by motor neurone disease.

The 41-year-old, who joined the coaching staff at Premiership Rugby Union side Leicester Tigers earlier this year, will attempt to run from the Tigers’ Mattioli Woods Welford Road home to Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds in 24 hours to raise funds for the MND Association and The Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

His friend and former Leeds team-mate Burrow was diagnosed with the disease in December 2019 and has since championed fundraising and awareness for those impacted by it.

Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019 (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Sinfield, who led a team which raised over £2.7million by completing seven marathons in seven days in December last year, said: “Undoubtedly this will the toughest challenge I have ever attempted, but I know it will mean so much to so many people if we can reach our fundraising target.

“In my short time at the Tigers, the people in Leicester have made me feel so welcome and it is wonderful that we have been able to come up with an event that starts in Leicester and finishes with us coming home to Emerald Headingley.

“The response from the public last year was breath taking and I know, from feedback we have received from the MND Association, every penny that was raised has been put to good use to help members of the MND community across England and Wales.

I am sure there will be tough times as we pound the streets during the day and night, in cold November temperatures, but knowing the good we can all achieve together will be a huge motivation for everyone involved.

“The more money we can raise, the more people we can help and ultimately find a cure for this cruel disease. We have seen science and research do some incredible things over the last year and I know so much work is going on to find a breakthrough for MND.

Starting on Monday November 22, Sinfield and his team will cover the route in seven kilometre stages, each of which must be completed inside an hour with the next starting on the hour.

Initially they had planned to run 100 miles, but the actual distance is 101 and so the run has been named The Extra Mile Challenge.

In addition to public donations, Sinfield is hoping to attract five key benefactors, whose logos will appear on his running vest, to donate £20,000 each, in the process doubling the proceeds to £200,000.

Donations will be split equally between the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND supporting people living with the disease and their families, and the MND Association, which funds multi-disciplinary care across the country, as well as research into potential treatments.