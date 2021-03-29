Organisers outline ticketing timeline as World Cup preparations are stepped up

Organisers have stepped up their preparations for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup 2021 by outlining their ticketing timeline and reiterating their belief the tournament will go ahead as planned.

Contingencies are in place and officials had planned to make a final decision by the end of Spring but the PA news agency understands they could leave it until the summer as they wait for a clearer picture on travel availability and quarantine.

Organisers will be keeping a close eye on the Olympics, which are due to be held in Japan in July and August.

Meanwhile, on the day lockdown restrictions were eased with the return of community sport, officials announced a reopening of a five-day window for priority ticket purchase on Tuesday.

To mark 200 days to go until the opening match at St James’ Park, Newcastle, tickets for general admission for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair events will go on sale to the wider public on April 6.

The announcement was made during a visit to Victoria Park in Warrington by Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, who spoke of his optimism for the tournament.

Tournament chief executive Jon Dutton said: “It’s another positive moment on our journey to deliver the biggest and best ever Rugby League World Cup later this year by revealing our ticketing timeline.

“We remain extremely hopeful and optimistic that the tournament will go ahead as planned, although we remain realistic about the challenges that still lie ahead, not least international travel and quarantine.

“We would like to thank Secretary of State, Oliver Dowden, and the Government for their continued support.”

Tournament organisers have issued a ticket refund guarantee for all ticket buyers should there be restrictions on crowds and to reassure fans in case the event has to be cancelled.