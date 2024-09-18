Plenty to play for on final weekend of regular Betfred Super League season

Wigan have got one hand on the League Leaders’ Shield but play-off places are still up for grabs and two clubs are neck and neck in the battle to avoid the indignity of finishing bottom of the table.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five talking points ahead of the final weekend of the regular season in the Betfred Super League.

Plenty in reserve for Wigan

Any jeopardy over the destination of the 2024 League Leaders’ Shield has effectively been erased by the news that Salford, already secure in a play-off berth, will name a reserve team for the game at Wigan on Thursday. Wigan need only to avoid defeat to ensure first place for the second straight season, and with it a home play-off semi-final against the lowest ranked remaining opponents. Salford head coach Paul Rowley is clearly determined to keep his big names fresh ahead of their opening play-off elimination tie next week.

Second chance for Rovers

With their slim chance of nicking first place all but over, Hull KR will be fully focused on gaining a win against Leeds on Friday that will secure second – and with it a route straight through to a home play-off semi-final. Rovers were brilliant in bouncing back from their tough loss at Wigan with a shutout victory at Leigh last week, but will be wary of the Rhinos, who need a win if they are to stand any chance of avoiding a second consecutive campaign without a post-season. Warrington, at home to London, stand poised to capitalise if Rovers fail to get the job done.

Saints surging back

Despite a distinctly dodgy season by their own high standards, St Helens head for their final-day showdown at Leigh knowing victory is almost certain to land them a home play-off eliminator that looked improbable less than a fortnight ago. While Paul Wellens’ men have drawn on all their big game experience to peak at the right time, Leigh’s costly loss to Hull KR last week has left them teetering on the brink. That said, Adrian Lam’s men go into the game safe in the knowledge that a win will be enough to land them in the top six.

WAITING GAME FOR DRAGONS

Catalans have the potential benefit of going into their game at dismal Hull FC on Saturday knowing exactly what they will need to avoid missing out on the play-offs for the first time since 2019. A win for Leigh over Saints will scupper the French club’s chances, but victory for Saints will leave last season’s Grand Final runners-up with a fighting chance. In that scenario, if Leeds also lose at Hull KR, a simple win will be enough. Wins for both Leeds and Catalans would send sixth spot down to points difference.

Battle at the bottom

The first season without relegation under new IMG grading rules has proved a nightmare with London effectively doomed before they started and Hull FC safe to free-fall throughout the campaign without fear of demotion. Nevertheless London, who currently perch above their rivals on points difference, are desperate to avoid 12th place on moral grounds – as well as potentially grasping a highly unlikely close-season legal route. London go to Warrington on Friday before Hull face Catalans the following day. The least heavy defeat is likely to be good enough for 11th.