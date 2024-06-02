Rob Burrow’s life in pictures

Sport / Men's Sport / Rugby League / 02 June 2024Rob Burrow’s life in picturesBy NewsChain Sport02 June 2024 Former Leeds Rhinos half-back Rob Burrow died on Sunday at the age of 41 following a four-year battle with motor neurone disease.Here, the PA news agency looks at his life in pictures.The best videos delivered dailyWatch the stories that matter, right from your inboxThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...RugbylBurrowGalleryPAToday's ChainSee all videos Farage says he will be ‘bloody nuisance’ as he sets out aim to take over Toriesnewsa day ago Critical incident declared as cyber attack affects major London hospitalsnewsa day ago India election: Modi’s coalition leads but opposition is stiffer than expectedworld newsa day ago