Tommy Makinson keen to be ‘part of something special’ at Catalans Dragons

Tommy Makinson is relishing the challenge of helping Catalans Dragons to more silverware after confirming a two-year deal with the Super League club.

Makinson revealed last month that he will leave St Helens at the end of the current season, and his widely-expected move to France was confirmed by Catalans on Wednesday.

Makinson said: “I’m really excited to bring my family over and embrace the culture at such an amazing club. I want to be part of something special and bring trophies and success to Catalans Dragons.”

The 32-year-old Makinson established himself as one of the best wingers in the sport after making his debut for Saints in 2011.

He played in all four of Saints’ consecutive Grand Final victories between 2019 and 2022 and started in their World Club Challenge win at Penrith Panthers the following year.

Makinson also starred on the international stage, becoming the first player to score five tries in one match for England in their quarter-final win over Papua New Guinea in the 2021 World Cup.

Catalans won the Challenge Cup in 2018 but have fallen short in two Grand Finals and head coach Steve McNamara will hope Makinson can help his club make the final step.

McNamara said: “Tommy’s pedigree as a player speaks for itself and we are delighted that he and his family have decided to join us. He is a leader, hugely competitive and knows how to win. He is a great signing for our club.”