Wigan and Warrington to play Betfred Super League match in Las Vegas next March
Champions Wigan will play Warrington in Las Vegas in a Betfred Super League match next year, the Rugby Football League has announced.
England’s women’s side will also play a Test match against Australia in the Nevada city on the same day, along with two fixtures from the NRL competition.
The matches will take place on March 1 at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and 2024 Super Bowl venue.
The concept is an expansion of the NRL’s successful double-header in Las Vegas earlier this year.
The Super League match will be a regular season fixture and will replace a Wigan home game.
Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski, one of the prime driving forces behind the initiative, said: “What a stage and what an opportunity for the sport to showcase itself in the entertainment capital of the world.”
The two Australian encounters to take place will be Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers v Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.
