09 July 2024

Wigan and Warrington to play Betfred Super League match in Las Vegas next March

By NewsChain Sport
09 July 2024

Champions Wigan will play Warrington in Las Vegas in a Betfred Super League match next year, the Rugby Football League has announced.

England’s women’s side will also play a Test match against Australia in the Nevada city on the same day, along with two fixtures from the NRL competition.

The matches will take place on March 1 at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and 2024 Super Bowl venue.

https://twitter.com/WiganWarriorsRL/status/1810571158858711329/history

The concept is an expansion of the NRL’s successful double-header in Las Vegas earlier this year.

The Super League match will be a regular season fixture and will replace a Wigan home game.

Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski, one of the prime driving forces behind the initiative, said: “What a stage and what an opportunity for the sport to showcase itself in the entertainment capital of the world.”

The two Australian encounters to take place will be Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers v Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

