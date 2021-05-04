Wigan forward Tony Clubb banned for eight matches over comments to Andre Savelio
19:53pm, Tue 04 May 2021
Wigan forward Tony Clubb has been given an eight-match ban for using ‘unacceptable language based on national or ethnic origin’, the Rugby Football League has announced.
The offence arose from a claim by Hull second-rower Andre Savelio that Clubb called him a “stupid Polynesian c***” during the Super League meeting between the sides last Thursday.
Clubb, 33, was suspended by his club a day later as they launched a joint investigation with Hull and, after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a Grade F offence, on Tuesday he appeared in front of an independent operational rules tribunal which found him guilty.