5 things we learned from the Six Nations as France swept aside all challengers

France lived up to pre-tournament expectations by sweeping all before them in the Guinness Six Nations, with Ireland followed closely behind.

Here the PA news agency examines five things we learned from the competition.

Worthy winners

Antoine Dupont led France to Grand Slam glory (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

France’s first title since 2010, secured by clinching the Grand Slam, was met with a wave of emotion at the Stade de France, but the joy should also reverberate across the game. For so long a faded power, Saturday’s jittery victory over England completed a transformation that restores one of the sport’s most admired rugby nations to the pinnacle. Directed by their outstanding half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, they will enter next year’s home World Cup from a position of strength.

England’s limitations laid bare

England had a campaign to forget (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

While France prosper, England are flailing. Their performance in Paris typified what they have become – spirited and resilient, but lacking in any real potency. All of their resolve was on display in a heartening second half, but as an attacking force they ignite only sporadically. France and Ireland are light years ahead in this department and the lack of sustained cutting edge is a real area of concern for Eddie Jones, whose side have gone backwards since a successful autumn. There is much to admire in England’s determination, but it will not win them a World Cup.

Stick or twist

Eddie Jones’ England future is in doubt (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

What to do with Jones? That is the question facing Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney. England’s recent Six Nations results have simply not been good enough with three defeats registered three times in the last five years. Jones’ defence is that his team rebuilding project needs time to come to fruition, but time is a commodity Sweeney does not have. If he is to act then it must be now knowing that the World Cup is only 18 months away. The alternative is to give his under-fire coach his full backing and continue to ride the Jones rollercoaster.

Italy detonate on the final day

Italy ended a long wait for a Six Nations win (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

A three-tier hierarchy has emerged in northern hemisphere rugby led by France and Ireland. England, Wales and Scotland form the chasing pack and behind are positioned Italy. Outside of the top two it has been a low-quality tournament. Wales’ fall from champions to fifth place could signal the beginning of a difficult phase across the Severn Bridge and few would envy the position Wayne Pivac finds himself in. And to rub salt into Welsh wounds, it was they who brought to a close Italy’s 36-Test losing run in the Six Nations. The Azzurri were immense as they prevailed 22-21 in Cardiff with electric full-back Ange Capuozzo producing the moment of the tournament with the exhilarating run that set-up the match winning converted try. All of Europe will be willing them to build on a breakthrough moment.

Murrayfield blues

Scotland were the only team to lose to Wales (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Possibly the most unexpected aspect of the Six Nations has been the total collapse of Scotland, whose pre-tournament confidence was enhanced by an opening-day victory over England, before they unravelled in spectacular fashion. Apart from a hollow win against Italy, they failed to make any further impact as they became engulfed by a disciplinary storm in the final week. For a group of senior players, including captain Stuart Hogg and fly-half Finn Russell, to go out drinking in defiance of team rules is a lamentable lapse in judgement that hints at an unhappy camp. So much for it being Scotland’s year – again.