16 August 2023

Alex Cuthbert and Johnny Williams handed Wales starts against South Africa

By NewsChain Sport
16 August 2023

Wing Alex Cuthbert and centre Johnny Williams will make their first appearances of Wales’ World Cup warm-up schedule against South Africa on Saturday.

Williams partners Mason Grady in midfield, while there are also starts for the likes of scrum-half Kieran Hardy and hooker Elliot Dee.

Flanker Jac Morgan will captain Wales for the second time in three games, suggesting he is a firm favourite to skipper Wales at the World Cup.

Taine Basham, meanwhile, is among the replacements for the Springboks’ Principality Stadium visit.

Basham failed a head injury assessment following a shoulder-led tackle to his head by England captain Owen Farrell at Twickenham last weekend.

Farrell was sent off, but in a decision that sent shockwaves throughout the rugby world his red card was overturned by a disciplinary panel.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that Basham “was not a confirmed concussion following completion of all three stages of the head injury assessment (HIA) protocol”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Donald Trump and 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling

world news

Former Seahawks and Ravens NFL running back Alex Collins dies in road crash aged 28

world news

The investigations Donald Trump is now facing

world news