All you need to know about the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals
The 2020-21 Heineken Champions Cup reaches its quarter-final stage this weekend with four blockbusting ties.
Sale Sharks, through to their first European Cup quarter-final since 2006, visit La Rochelle and holders Exeter host four-time champions Leinster on Saturday, while Sunday’s action is all-French as Bordeaux-Begles tackle Racing 92 and Clermont Auvergne entertain Toulouse.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the facts and figures behind the last-eight.
La Rochelle v Sale Sharks
La Rochelle
European Cup best: Quarter-finalists 2018.
League position: 2nd.
Top points: 12 – Jules Plisson.
Top tries: 1 – Raymond Rhule, Dillyn Leyds, Arthur Retiere, Jeremy Sinzelle.
Player to watch: Gregory Alldritt.
Sale Sharks
European Cup best: Quarter-finalists 2006.
League position: 3rd.
Top points: 36 – AJ MacGinty.
Top tries: 2 – Marland Yarde, Akker van der Merwe.
Player to watch: Faf de Klerk.
Verdict: Sale Sharks win.
Exeter v Leinster
Exeter
European Cup best: Winners 2020.
League position: 2nd.
Top points: 20 – Joe Simmonds.
Top tries: 3 – Jonny Hill.
Player to watch: Sam Simmonds.
Leinster
European Cup best: Winners 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018.
League position: Guinness PRO14 champions 2021.
Top points: 20 – Ross Byrne.
Top tries: 2 – Dave Kearney.
Player to watch: Robbie Henshaw.
Verdict: Leinster win.
Bordeaux-Begles v Racing 92
Bordeaux-Begles
European Cup best: Quarter-finalists 2021.
League position: 5th.
Top points: 39 – Matthieu Jalibert.
Top tries: 4 – Santiago Cordero.
Player to watch: Matthieu Jalibert.
Racing 92
European Cup best: Runners-up 2016, 2018, 2020.
League position: 3rd.
Top points: 27 – Maxime Machenaud.
Top tries: 3 – Teddy Thomas.
Player to watch: Camille Chat.
Verdict: Racing 92 win.
Clermont Auvergne v Toulouse
Clermont Auvergne
European Cup best: Runners-up 2013, 2015, 2017.
League position: 4th.
Top points: 35 – Camille Lopez.
Top tries: 4 – Kotaro Matsushima.
Player to watch: Fritz Lee.
Toulouse
European Cup best: Winners 1996, 2003, 2005, 2010.
League position: 1st.
Top points: 20 – Romain Ntamack.
Top tries: 3 – Antoine Dupont.
Player to watch: Antoine Dupont.
Verdict: Toulouse win.