Alun Wyn Jones could make remarkable return to Lions squad after rapid recovery

Alun Wyn Jones could rejoin the Lions squad in South Africa (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:15pm, Mon 12 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Alun Wyn Jones could make a sensational return to the British and Irish Lions squad after seeing dramatic progress in his recovery from the dislocated shoulder that appeared to have ended his tour.

Jones sustained the injury six minutes into the opening match against Japan on June 26 but is now training with Wales and Warren Gatland will make a decision on Tuesday whether to summon him to South Africa.

“A few weeks ago we didn’t think there was an option and he’s been back fully training with Wales. He’s trained this week with them,” Gatland said.

Alun Wyn Jones tour appeared to be over when he dislocated his left shoulder at Murrayfield (PA Wire)

“I think he’s doing a double session tomorrow (Tuesday) with them and we’ll have to see what the outcome of that is.

“He’s made a remarkable recovery from that injury which isn’t as bad they first thought.

“That’s a real positive and it would be a boost to the squad having someone of his experience and calibre to come in.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Rugbyu

Lions

Jones

PA