Alun Wyn Jones makes remarkable return to Lions South Africa tour after recovering from shoulder injury

Alun Wyn Jones has completed his extraordinary recovery from a dislocated shoulder in time to reinforce the British and Irish Lions for their Test series against South Africa.

Jones sustained the injury against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26 and was quickly ruled out of the remainder of the tour, only to resume training with Wales this week in the hope of proving his fitness to Warren Gatland.

And having come through a double session at the Vale Resort on Tuesday, he has been given the all clear by medics to rejoin the Lions and will arrive at their base outside of Cape Town on Thursday.

Alun Wyn Jones suffered the injury six minutes into the tour curtain-raiser against Japan (PA Wire)

Jones, Gatland’s original tour captain until his injury saw Conor Murray appointed as his replacement, now comes into contention for Saturday’s fixture against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium.

“We are delighted to welcome Alun Wyn back. It’ll come as no surprise to anyone who knows him that since injuring his shoulder against Japan, he’s done everything he can to get himself back,” Gatland said.

“It’s remarkable really when you consider it’s just 18 days since he left us in Edinburgh.

“He’s been training with the Wales squad at the Vale of Glamorgan since last week and yesterday (Tuesday) he had a proper hit out.

“Following assessment from the medical staff this morning we’re satisfied he’s fit to return.

“He’s obviously raring to go and from what I’ve seen on video and the feedback we’ve received, he’s certainly not been holding himself back in training. He was really getting stuck in yesterday.

“It’s a massive boost for the Lions to welcome a player of Alun Wyn’s stature back.”