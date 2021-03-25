Bath sign former England fly-half Danny Cipriani on extended one-year deal

Danny Cipriani has joined Bath
By NewsChain Sport
10:25am, Thu 25 Mar 2021
Danny Cipriani will begin his Bath career in May after signing an extended one-year contract that includes the end of the current season.

The former England fly-half left Gloucester in December having played just one match of the 2020-21 campaign and joins his fourth Gallagher Premiership club having also spent spells at Wasps and Sale.

“Bath have a clear ambition and drive that aligns with my own. They want to achieve something special as a team, they want to win. That was a very appealing vision for me,” Cipriani said.

Rhys Priestland’s departure for the Cardiff Blues at the end of this season means Cipriani will become Bath’s frontline fly-half.

“I’ve been really focused over the past three months on improving my running efficiency and kicking, while looking for a club that matches my ambition. It’s clear that Bath offers that opportunity,” Cipriani added.

“We talked about what I could bring to the club and what Bath were looking for in a fly-half – someone who could be part of an attacking mindset, who could help unlock that aspect of the game and inject additional pace and vision – complementing the quality in the team.”

