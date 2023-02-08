Ben Youngs dropped from England squad for Six Nations clash with Italy

Ben Youngs faces an uncertain Test future after he was dropped for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday.

England’s most capped men’s player made a disappointing contribution off the bench in the 29-23 defeat by Scotland that launched Steve Borthwick’s reign and will play no part against the Azzurri.

It is the first time the 33-year-old has been axed for a Six Nations match since 2014 and it places a question mark over his involvement in the World Cup later this year.

Alex Mitchell has been included in a reduced 29-man squad that will step up preparations for resurgent Italy’s visit to Twickenham in round two, providing support to first choice scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet.

Defence coach Kevin Sinfield insists that Youngs remains in England’s plans even if he will not be winning a 123rd cap this weekend, as do Ben Curry and Anthony Watson who have also been jettisoned.

“Just because a player has left camp to go home doesn’t mean they’ve been discarded,” Sinfield said.

“They’re a massive part of what we’re trying to do and they’ve been outstanding in training.

“The changes from last week has not been performance related, it’s to do with the threat that Italy pose and the way we want to play.”

Watson’s departure from England camp paves the way for Henry Arundell to make his comeback after missing the autumn because of an ankle injury, either off the bench or as part of a reshaped back three.

The London Irish try-scoring sensation won all three of his caps on the July tour to Australia, announcing his arrival on the international stage with a stunning touch down in the first Test in Perth.

Owen Farrell sees similarities between the most exciting talent in English rugby and Jason Robinson in their ability to ignite matches through moments of individual brilliance.

“Henry’s got everything when it comes to a running game – speed, strength, can ride tackles, feet. Usually people have one or maybe two of those things, but he’s got them all,” England’s captain said.

“You see that unbelievable try he scored for London Irish against Toulon and you thought ‘brilliant’, but then he came on the Australia tour and he was doing that in training every other day.

“When he got the ball in his own 22 and he was against you, you were thinking, ‘anything could happen here.’

“There are not too many people who do that, who put everyone on the edge of their seat when they get the ball. He is one.

“I remember growing up watching Wigan, and then when he came into rugby union, every time Jason Robinson got the ball something would happen. I’m not comparing Henry, but he’s got a bit of that about him.”

All-action flanker Jack Willis is the likely beneficiary of Curry being axed from the reduced training squad after missing the Calcutta Cup loss because of club commitments with Toulouse.

The turnover specialist has already made an impact in the Top 14, his new home after Wasps were placed into administration earlier in the season, and it would be his first appearance against Italy since suffering a horrific knee injury when he was rolled out of a ruck by Sebastian Negri in 2021.

“Everybody knows what Jack can do, what type of talent he’s got, what type of strengths he has,” Farrell said.

“He’s had some big injuries Jack, early on in his career. Especially in the position he’s in, to still be 100 per cent committed to what he’s doing, and still be turning people over constantly, is a credit to the way that he’s worked hard.”