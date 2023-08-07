Billy Vunipola nearing comeback after being named in England’s World Cup squad

Billy Vunipola could make his comeback against Wales on Saturday as England prepare the only specialist number eight selected in their World Cup squad for a heavy workload.

Vunipola, 30, has been sidelined since April because of two knee operations but head coach Steve Borthwick insists the bulldozing Saracen is in the shape of his life and could be in action at Twickenham in the second of four warm-up Tests.

Ball-carrying power, especially at close quarters, gives Vunipola a point of difference that is seen as essential for the tournament in France, even if the last of his 68 caps was won in November.

A cloud on the horizon at number eight is that there is no front-line alternative present in the 33-man squad picked by Borthwick, although Lewis Ludlam, Ben Earl and Tom Curry are options in the position.

It was felt by Borthwick’s predecessor Eddie Jones that Vunipola benefits from playing as frequently as possible and there will be no deviation from that approach in order to get the best out of an influential forward.

“Billy is a guy who wants to play rugby and wants to play a lot of minutes,” said Borthwick, who revealed that Ollie Chessum’s return from a serious foot injury is also imminent.

“We want him to play as much as he possibly can and he’s desperate to play as much as he possibly can.

“Billy brings a certain skill set that’s different to the skill sets of other players and that’s why I picked him.

“I’m very clear about how we need to play in this tournament and that’s ultimately why I made the decision to go with Billy.

“He looks in great shape and is the fittest I’ve ever seen him. His experience will add to this squad.

“He’s a very mature player now. He’s taken a very mature approach to his recovery, and has been very determined to be fit for this World Cup.”

Borthwick will reveal at Thursday’s team announcement if the second instalment of the double header against Wales is the right moment for Vunipola and Chessum to be restored to the pack but Curry will definitely not be involved.

The Sale openside has been struggling with a twisted ankle incurred in training last week and will not be available until the appointment with Ireland on August 19 at the earliest.

Earl could secure a spot in the back row fielded at Twickenham, however, as he celebrates his success in securing World Cup selection despite ferocious competition at flanker.

It will be a moment to savour for the 2022 Gallagher Premiership player of the season, who was marginalised by Jones and only made two appearances under Borthwick in the Six Nations.

“Ben brings a point of difference in his attacking game, his athleticism and ability to work on edges in attack,” Borthwick said.

“He featured in the Six Nations and was in the training squad regularly. I asked him to go away and work on a couple of things.

“Richard Hill (team manager) and I checked in every week as part of a debrief process and Ben was so diligent in applying those things to his game.”

While England are blessed with options in the back row, at hooker they have been exposed by Luke Cowan-Dickie’s shoulder problem that means Jamie George is being supported by rookies Jack Walker and Theo Dan.

“I’ll be very clear, we’d want more depth and experience in that position, but that’s the situation we have found ourselves in,” Borthwick said.