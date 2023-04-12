Billy Vunipola out for rest of season as World Cup comeback hopes dealt blow
Billy Vunipola’s season is over after he sustained a knee injury in Saracens’ Heineken Champions Cup defeat at La Rochelle on Sunday.
Vunipola will miss the Gallagher Premiership leaders’ last three games of the regular season and home semi-final, as well as the Twickenham final if they reach that stage.
It is also a blow to his hopes to mounting an England comeback in time for this autumn’s World Cup, although a time-frame for his recovery has yet to be provided.
