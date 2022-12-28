Cameron Redpath agrees deal to extend his stay with Bath
Cameron Redpath will play alongside Scotland team-mate Finn Russell at Bath next season after agreeing a contract extension.
Redpath has put an injury-hit 2021-22 season behind him to become a mainstay of Johann van Graan’s backline, forming a centre partnership with Ollie Lawrence.
The 23-year-old will be joined at the Recreation Ground by Russell, who has signed a contract with Bath for the 2023-24 campaign.
“After a difficult couple of years with injury, Cam has shown how exciting a talent he is this season,” head of rugby Van Graan said.
“He is fast establishing himself as an international standard centre with Scotland and is a key part of our midfield at Bath.
“He is always looking to better himself and we are delighted he will continue his progression with us.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox