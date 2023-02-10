Conor Murray ready to face France despite father being injured in road collision

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray is in “good form” and ready to face France in the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday, despite his father suffering “serious injuries” in a road traffic collision.

Murray emerged as potential doubt for the weekend match on Wednesday evening but was named in his country’s starting XV the following afternoon.

Head coach Andy Farrell opted against going into specific details about the player’s personal issue on Thursday before news broke of his dad Gerry being treated in hospital after he collided with a truck while cycling in County Limerick.

British and Irish Lion Murray trained at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday morning, with Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty offering words of support on behalf of the squad.

“Yeah, he’s in good form, he’s back in with the group and he’s in good form and he’s looking forward to tomorrow,” said Fogarty.

“We wish his dad the very best from the squad and a quick recovery.”

Murray, who has 101 Ireland caps, started last weekend’s 34-10 championship win in Wales after stepping in as a late replacement due to a hamstring injury to first-choice number nine Jamison Gibson-Park.

According to police, the 33-year-old’s father was cycling on the N20 near Patrickswell on Tuesday afternoon when he was injured.

A Garda spokesman said: “A truck and a cyclist were involved in this collision.

“The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious injuries sustained as a result of this collision.”

Asked if there was a possibility of Munster player Murray being stood down for the upcoming game, Fogarty replied: “Not that I’m aware of. Conor’s good, he’s great, all considered.”

The mouthwatering meeting of the world’s top two nations is being touted as a probable championship title decider.

Last year’s clash lived up to that billing, with Ireland having to settle for the consolation of a Triple Crown after France went on to complete the Grand Slam following a 30-24 round-two success in Paris.

Farrell’s men outscored the French three tries to two at Stade de France but were left counting the cost of six Melvyn Jaminet penalties.

Fogarty believes Ireland have learnt extensively from that experience as they go in search of a 13th consecutive home win, with Fabien Galthie’s in-form visitors bidding for a 15th successive victory.

He said: “It’s massive, penalties, isn’t it? It’s access into the 22 so it’s huge.

“Last year we lost our way a small bit and tried to fix things as individuals, so that was a huge learning coming out of that game, that we’re not trying to do it ourselves, we’re in sync in attack and defence and that’s been the focus and that’s been a work on.

“We went off script a small bit, trying to fix things on our own, and that was a huge learning.

“We’ve learned so much from that game, we’ve taken that into the games since then, so I like to think we’re a different side, a more ready side, and we’re looking forward to it.”