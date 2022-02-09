Courtney Lawes ruled out of England’s trip to Italy due to concussion
Courtney Lawes is unavailable for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy as he continues to recover from concussion.
Lawes missed the 20-17 Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland that opened the tournament and has yet to resume full training with Eddie Jones’ squad, ruling him out of Sunday’s trip to Rome.
Tom Curry will remain as captain in Lawes’ absence and the hope will be that the veteran Northampton lock is passed fit for the visit of Wales to Twickenham on February 26.
“Courtney Lawes is unavailable for selection as he continues working through his return to play protocols,” a Rugby Football Union statement read.
