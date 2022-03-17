17 March 2022

Damian Penaud returns for France against England

By NewsChain Sport
17 March 2022

France have restored Damian Penaud to the right wing for their Grand Slam match against England in Paris on Saturday.

Penaud missed the 13-9 round four victory over Wales after testing positive for Covid but has recovered to take the place of Yoram Moefana in the only change to the starting XV.

Lock Romain Taofifenua also missed the trip to Cardiff because of coronavirus and is picked on the bench as part of a six-two split between forwards and backs, signalling a renewed second-half assault from the pack.

Reigning world player of the year Antoine Dupont leads France as they look to claim their first Championship title since 2010.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hugs and kisses daughter in emotional reunion after arriving in UK from Iran

world news

Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theatre hit by air strike

world news

West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted by RSPCA over ‘cat-kicking’ video

news