Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe crosses at Twickenham (Adam Davy/PA)
06 February 2023

Duhan van der Merwe admits he ‘giggles’ when watching his Twickenham wonder try

By NewsChain Sport
06 February 2023

Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe admits he “giggles” when he watches his Twickenham wonder try.

The Edinburgh player stunned the home support when he ran from his own half and evaded five English tackles to touch down for his first try in Scotland’s Calcutta Cup win.

“I’ve obviously seen it a couple of times,” he told BBC Sport. “I still can’t believe I’ve done that.

“I giggle when I watch it, but obviously for me personally it’s my best try I’ve ever scored. Looking back at it, just absolutely buzzing.”

Van der Merwe later scored another brilliantly-finished try following an excellent team move that earned Scotland a 29-23 victory.

With three home games and a trip to France to come in the Guinness Six Nations, he was asked how far Gregor Townsend’s side can go in the tournament.

“We have to take it game by game,” he said. “We have to focus on Wales this weekend.

“But also we believe that we can go and beat every single team out there because we’re a really, really tight group and we play for each other. So why not?”

