Eddie Jones bracing England for French kicking onslaught with reshaped line-up

Eddie Jones has primed England for the kicking onslaught expected from France by selecting a second specialist full-back as George Furbank links up with Freddie Steward in a reshaped formation.

England have the limited aim of finishing third in the Six Nations table but know that if they fail to prevent the hosts from claiming the Grand Slam in the climax to ‘Super Saturday’ in Paris on Saturday, they could end up as low as fifth.

France kick more than any other team in the international game, so Jones has reinforced his backfield by giving Furbank the number 15 jersey for his first appearance of the Six Nations.

The towering Steward moves to the right wing to accommodate Furbank, filling the vacancy created by Max Malins falling out of favour, and on the left is Jack Nowell, who is also an option in the full-back position.

And with Ben Youngs replacing Harry Randall at scrum-half, England have opted for another strong kicking option knowing that France can be vulnerable in the backfield.

“The selection is more tactical in terms of the way we think the game will be played. France are the highest kicking team in the world and I don’t think they’ll deviate away from that too much,” Jones said.

“They’re going to be a massively aroused team. They come through the centre with their big forwards and once they tie you up a little bit, they spread the ball to the backs.

“But they don’t do that without using their long kicking game to get them up the field.”