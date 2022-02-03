England boss Eddie Jones backs Marcus Smith to handle Scotland pressure

Eddie Jones is confident Marcus Smith will thrive on his Guinness Six Nations debut at Murrayfield, even though he expects Scotland to target the rising star of English rugby.

Smith has fended off the challenge from George Ford for the fly-half duties in Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash, with Jones seeing the toughest challenge of his five-cap career as a crucial part of his development.

With 77 Tests in the bank, the in-form Ford offered a safer option, particularly with strong winds and heavy rain expected in Edinburgh, but the precocious talent of his 22-year-old rival has won this particular selection battle.

Eddie Jones has named Marcus Smith in his starting XV (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’m sure Scotland are going to come at him. Scotland brag about being able to get into the psychology of England don’t they? So let’s see on Saturday,” Jones said.

“We feel Marcus is ready to keep progressing his Test career. Every young 10 starts off at the stage where there are doubts about his experience to handle the pressure of the situation.

“At some stage they play a game bigger than they’ve ever played and it’s all part of their learning curve.

“I’ve got no doubt Marcus has got the desire and the drive to be one of the best 10s in the world and this game on Saturday will be an opportunity for him to continue his progress.

Talent is not something we have to debate. I don’t think anyone can debate that

“We just want to see him keep improving. He’s going to have some bad days. We understand that. But we feel he has the desire and the work ethic and he’s definitely got talent.

“Talent is not something we have to debate. I don’t think anyone can debate that. But talent doesn’t make you a great Test player. Desire and your work ethic does. And a curiosity to keep learning. He is high-ranking in all of those areas.

“There’s no reason why he can’t handle Saturday. He’s stuck between someone who has played 112 caps (Ben Youngs) and then Henry Slade and Elliot Daly who are both four or five-season Test players.

“Elliot has got over 50, Henry’s getting to 50 – he’s not short of experience around him.”

Smith will make his Six Nations debut against Scotland (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Smith emerged from a successful autumn with his reputation enhanced, signing off the series with a mature display against world champions South Africa.

But in the poor conditions predicted for Murrayfield, the challenge will be striking the right balance between listening to his attacking instincts and providing the right game management.

“It’s always about judgement. Looking up, what’s the opportunity? Is it the right time? Is it the right field position?” Jones said.

“He’s a good decision-maker. You’ve only got to watch what he did against South Africa where against the best team in the world he was able to get us from our 22 to their 22 and to kick the goal to win the game.

“He made calculated decisions on when to move the ball and when to kick the ball and he’ll do that again on Saturday.”