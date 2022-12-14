England duo Jamie George and Elliot Daly sign contract extensions with Saracens

England internationals Jamie George and Elliot Daly have signed contract extensions with Gallagher Premiership leaders Saracens.

Hooker George has made 263 senior appearances for Sarries after graduating from the club’s academy, winning five Premiership titles and the Champions Cup on three occasions along the way.

Versatile back Daly, who is pushing for an England recall following his standout form this season, arrived from Wasps in 2019 and is closing in on half a century of appearances for the team.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall was delighted to have retained the services of the influential pair.

“Jamie represents everything good about the club,” McCall told the club website. “His influence on the group both on and off the pitch is enormous.

“Elliot is a huge part of our group. He brings a fantastic amount of energy every day to training, his performances have been consistently outstanding and we are thrilled he has extended his stay at the club.”

George, who has 72 England caps, and Daly, who has 56, were World Cup finalists in 2019, as well as each being selected for the last two British and Irish Lions tours.

“When making this decision, I reflected back on what an incredible journey it has been with some truly inspiring people,” said 32-year-old George.

“The thing that excites me most going forward is that there is so much more to come and I am very passionate about being a part of that.”

Daly, 30, said: “I have loved every minute of being part of this club. The coaches and players are building towards something special and I’m so happy to be part of the journey moving forward.”