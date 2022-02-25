England expect Manu Tuilagi to bounce back quickly from latest injury blow

England are confident that Manu Tuilagi’s latest injury setback is only minor after being forced to tear up their midfield plans for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales.

Tuilagi on Thursday suffered a strain to the same hamstring that was torn against South Africa in the autumn, resulting in his withdrawal from the starting XV that had been named just hours earlier.

No sooner had Eddie Jones warned Wales that England’s “gainline accumulator” was back to his rampaging best, adding that “we’re planning for him to be at full tilt”, than he was on his way home.

The Sale centre has not been ruled out of the final two rounds against Ireland and France pending an update on the severity of the strain, but given his long injury history, his prospects of being involved in this Six Nations look bleak.

“Manu had a slight hamstring strain at training on Thursday, so he’s left camp and is at home,” forwards coach Richard Cockerill said.

“It’s not too serious as far as we know and hopefully he’ll be back soon. Manu is in pretty good spirits. Unfortunately this is part of professional sport.

“Manu’s still got a smile on his face and is optimistic that he’ll be back playing for club and country pretty soon.

“On that front it’s pretty positive but obviously we’re disappointed for him personally, and it’s disappointing for the team as he’d have been an important part of the squad.”