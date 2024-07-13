England rue missed opportunity as New Zealand extend Eden Park dominance

England’s hopes of recording a famous win at Eden Park were foiled by a Beauden Barrett-inspired comeback from New Zealand who triumphed 24-17 at their Auckland fortress.

Tries from Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tommy Freeman created by the laser-guided boot of Marcus Smith helped Steve Borthwick’s men into a 14-13 half-time lead.

In a cathartic day for Smith, he was 100 per cent from the kicking tee having been wasteful in last Saturday’s 16-15 defeat, as part of a classy all-round display topped by the precise chips to his wings.

England’s fly-half then extended the lead to four points with a penalty but on came Barrett and rattled New Zealand were transformed from a side that were unable to escape the tourists’ stranglehold into a potent force.

Barrett’s super-sub cameo conjured a try for Mark Tele’a, ignited the All Blacks’ attack and produced a series of important inventions.

England had been magnificent until his arrival with second rows Maro Itoje and George Martin and Feyi-Waboso outstanding, aided by the leveller of the hosts’ spectacular line-out malfunction.

But, despite dominating territory and possession in the third quarter, points were elusive and they fell short with an overtime attempt to snatch a draw when a line-out drive that reached the line was penalised.

New Zealand’s 30-year unbeaten record at Eden Park had survived in a gripping Test between two well-matched rivals, who clash again at Twickenham on November 2.

For England it was another missed opportunity but they at least showed fight to stay in the hunt following a worrying start.

Their scrum struggled – a theme of the game – Freddie Steward was slow to deal with a kick and their defence was too soft in the face of an Ardie Savea carry that allowed Tele’a to touch down.

But their response to Tele’a scooting down an unguarded blindside was stunning as Smith directed a pinpoint chip into space between two All Blacks for Feyi-Waboso to gather and produce a sharp finish.

Smith then came to the rescue in defence as New Zealand went within one pass of scoring, intercepting at the critical moment while Steward applied pressure by covering with determination.

Damian McKenzie nudged the All Blacks ahead with a penalty but there were promising signs from England’s attack as they pieced together phases.

Ben Earl was hustled off the ball at the back of a scrum by Finlay Christie as another strong position passed without points being scored, while New Zealand’s line-out was malfunctioning with Itoje picking off one errant throw.

McKenzie was on target again but England pounced on the stroke of half-time when Martin made hard yards for Smith to find Freeman with another accurate kick and the wing’s athleticism and handling skills did the rest.

Smith landed a penalty to increase the lead to 17-13 but the points came after a bustling attack was ended by a Jamie George knock-on that could have yielded a great prize.

England were camped in home territory, helped by Sevu Reece kicking out on the full and a monster Smith touchfinder, yet were unable to reflect their control of territory on the scoreboard.

When the All Blacks finally escaped their half, they pounced with Barrett racing through a hole and providing the scoring pass to Tele’a.

Barrett had come on with 23 minutes to go and virtually every touch was influential, providing New Zealand with renewed purpose as McKenzie’s penalty delivered the final points.