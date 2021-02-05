Facts and events from when Scotland last beat England at Twickenham 38 years ago

England have not lost at Twickenham to Scotland since 1983 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
England have not lost at Twickenham to Scotland since 1983 (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
9:13am, Fri 05 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Scotland are desperate to end one of the most extraordinary barren spells in world rugby when they seek a first victory over England at Twickenham since 1983

The rivals clash in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match and here the PA news agency recalls 12 facts and events from around the time when the Scots last toppled the Auld Enemy at their London stronghold.

* Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher waves to well-wishers following her win in the 1983 UK general election (PA) (PA Archive)

* A pint of beer cost 62p.

* Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ was top of the UK charts.

* Larry Holmes was WBC heavyweight champion.

* The average UK property price was £23,335.

Sup up, everyone. Pints were much cheaper back in 1983 (PA) (PA Archive)

* Sega and Nintendo released their first video game systems.

* ‘Gandhi’ swept the board at the Oscars.

* British police series ‘The Bill’ aired for the first time.

* A loaf of bread cost 28p.

Sir Richard Attenborough arrives at Heathrow Airport with the Oscars he won for his film Gandhi (PA) (PA Archive)

* ‘Octopussy’, the 13th James Bond film, was released in cinemas.

* The Brink’s-Mat robbery was staged at Heathrow.

* Wearing a seatbelt became mandatory for UK drivers.

Sign up to our newsletter

Rugbyu

England

Scotland

PA