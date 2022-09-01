01 September 2022

Financially stricken Worcester to participate in Premiership opening round

By NewsChain Sport
01 September 2022

Worcester will participate in the opening round of the Gallagher Premiership but tournament organisers admit they remain in a precarious position.

The financially stricken Warriors on Wednesday headed off a likely player exodus when they confirmed their squad would be paid for August.

Doubt remained over their involvement in the Premiership but they have been cleared to face London Irish in their opener on September 10.

“Worcester are able to take the pitch and start the season but are not out of the woods yet, let’s be frank about that,” Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Meghan Markle opens up about ‘losing’ her father and Harry’s relationship with Charles

world news

Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic

news

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

news