Jonny Gray is not with the Scotland squad (David Davies/PA)
23 January 2023

Fitness doubts over Jonny Gray as Scotland call up Jamie Hodgson

By NewsChain Sport
23 January 2023

Jamie Hodgson has been called into the Scotland squad amid fitness concerns over Jonny Gray.

Gray has not featured for Exeter since December 31.

Edinburgh lock Hodgson, 24, has made five Scotland appearances, including one start, having made his international debut against Tonga in October 2021.

The Scottish Rugby Union delivered a brief squad update which read: “Jamie Hodgson has joined the training camp in Edinburgh.

“Jonny Gray has remained at his club due to an ongoing medical issue.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Frank Lampard sacked by Everton with club second bottom of Premier League

football

Lewis Hamilton: I had bananas thrown at me and was called the n-word at school

news

California dance hall shooting suspect shot himself in van as police closed in

news