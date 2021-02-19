France scrum-half Antoine Dupont tests positive for coronavirus

Antoine Dupont warming up for France
Antoine Dupont warming up for France (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:58pm, Fri 19 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

France’s star scrum-half Antoine Dupont has joined head coach Fabien Galthie in testing positive for coronavirus.

The Guinness Six Nations favourites face renewed disruption to preparations for their round three clash with Scotland on Sunday week after their most influential player became a major doubt for the Paris showdown.

Dupont’s positive – the fourth to hit the French team following three among squad staff, including Galthie – was uncovered by Friday’s round of testing, which produced negatives for the other 11 players examined.

Dorian Aldegheri, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille, Dylan Cretin, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Bouthier, Louis Carbonel, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Willemse and Arthur Vincent have been given the all clear.

“The player who tested positive for Covid-19 is Antoine Dupont,” a French Rugby Federation statement read.

“To date, he is asymptomatic. In accordance with health protocol, he will remain in isolation for the next few days.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Rugbyu

France

PA