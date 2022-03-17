17 March 2022

Freddie Steward on the wing and George Furbank at full-back for France clash

By NewsChain Sport
17 March 2022

England have sprung a surprise in their bid to deny France the Grand Slam by naming Freddie Steward on the wing and George Furbank at full-back for the climax to the tournament.

Steward fills the vacancy in the number 14 jersey created by Max Malins being dropped while Furbank will patrol the backfield at the Stade de France on Saturday in his first appearance of the Championship.

The final change to the backline sees Ben Youngs, England’s most capped player, come in for Harry Randall at scrum-half where he will partner Marcus Smith.

