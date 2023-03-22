22 March 2023

Freddie Steward’s red card against Ireland overturned

By NewsChain Sport
22 March 2023

England full-back Freddie Steward has been cleared to play after his red card in Saturday’s Six Nations defeat by Ireland was overturned.

Steward appeared before a virtual disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night for a dangerous challenge to the head of Hugo Keenan that ended the full-back’s afternoon at the Aviva Stadium.

However, while it was decided the tackle was an act of foul play, the panel felt there were sufficient mitigating circumstances to view it as a yellow card offence only.

