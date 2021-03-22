Grant Gilchrist and Scotland eyeing ‘monumental’ finish in France

Scotland refused to be down and out again in London – now Grant Gilchrist believes his side can finish on a high in Paris.

The Dark Blues’ Guinness Six Nations campaign got off to a flyer as they started the tournament with their first Twickenham triumph since 1983.

Disappointing defeats to Wales and Ireland at home wrecked their title hopes but following Saturday’s record-breaking victory against Italy, the Scots can still snatch second place with a bonus-point win over Les Bleus in Friday’s delayed finale.

That would be their best championship finish since winning the final five-team edition back in 1999, and would also deny France a chance of lifting the trophy at the Stade de France.

Scotland have not won in the French capital since Jim Telfer’s men claimed the nation’s last title success 22 years ago but Edinburgh lock Gilchrist believes this year’s Calcutta Cup win south of the border means they have no reason to fear crossing the Channel.

He said: “I think it would be a huge result if we can win in Paris.

“It will take a monumental effort from the whole squad to prepare this week, but if we can get the result over there it would be massive and a big momentum boost and a great way to finish the tournament.

“Has the win in London erased those ‘away day’ fears? I think so, we have performed well away from home in recent times.

“The boys won down in Wales at the end of last year’s Six Nations and then the win at Twickenham, it shows we can perform on the road.

“There are two sides to it, we understand the size of the challenge but we see it as an opportunity, but there is no reason why we can’t put our best game out there in France and no reason why we can’t win.

“We believe that, but we need to prove that on Friday.”