Henry Arundell named in England squad for first time ahead of Barbarians clash

Henry Arundell has appeared in a senior England squad for the first time as Eddie Jones picks a 36-strong group with next month’s Barbarians fixture in mind.

Arundell has set the Gallagher Premiership alight with his sensational running skills and the 19-year-old London Irish full-back has been tipped as a bolter to make the 2023 World Cup.

Saracens prop Mako Vunipola makes a surprise return and is joined in the group for the three-day training camp by Joe Cokanasiga, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson and Jack Willis, who all missed the Six Nations through injury.

A number of senior players, including Henry Slade, Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler, have been omitted but are expected to be involved in the three-Test series against Australia in July.

“We’re going to use this camp as an opportunity to prepare a base game for the Barbarians fixture and for a really important Australia tour,” Jones said.

“We’ll focus on how we want to play, how we want to be as a team off the field and continue to develop the squad cohesiveness and behaviours.

Henry Arundell (right) has set the Premiership alight with his sensational running skills (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

“It is also 16 months to the World Cup and every minute counts. We want a hard-working and enjoyable environment for the players and to make sure we are all on the same page. We are allowed a squad of 36 players, so it has been a balancing act.

“We want to take a look at some younger players and prepare a base camp for the Barbarians game, particularly as we will be without the Premiership finalists, and also give some senior players a rest as we get to a crucial part of the season.

“These players will still be in contention for the Australia tour.”