Henry Arundell set for first England start against Ireland
Henry Arundell will start for the first time when England attempt to gatecrash Ireland’s Grand Slam party at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
Arundell has replaced Max Malins on the left wing in the hope that the most exciting talent in English rugby can produce the magic needed to topple the world’s number one-ranked side.
The 20-year-old try-scoring sensation has won all six of his previous caps off the bench and will add X-factor to the backline.
