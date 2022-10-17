17 October 2022

In pictures: The recent history of one of English rugby’s most successful clubs

By NewsChain Sport
17 October 2022

Wasps, one of English rugby union’s most successful clubs, have been placed in administration.

More than 160 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff from the men’s and women’s rugby teams, plus Wasps netball.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the famous club’s recent history in pictures.

