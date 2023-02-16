Ireland and Lions prop Jack McGrath retires from rugby at the age of 33

Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions prop Jack McGrath has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The 33-year-old, who began his career at Leinster, was released by Ulster at the end of last season and had been without a club as he continued his battle to recover from a persistent hip injury.

McGrath was capped 56 times by his country between 2013 and 2019 and won the Six Nations in 2014 and 2015, in addition to a Grand Slam in 2018.

He travelled with the Lions to New Zealand in 2017, making three Test appearances as a replacement.

“I have spent a long time reflecting on my career over the last number of weeks/months and realise how fortunate I have been to wear the most famous jerseys in the game,” he posted on Instagram.

“The last few years have been extremely testing for myself and my family, both mentally and physically.

“I feel I have given everything to my rugby career and I have no regrets or anything left to prove.

“It’s been a long road of rehabilitation after two hip resurfacing operations. My main focus now is my family and I am excited for this next chapter with them.

“I am in a position now where I have a comfortable, pain-free life and can be an active dad, which I have chosen over going back to play rugby.”

McGrath made his Test debut in a 40-9 win over Samoa in November 2013, with his final cap coming in a 57-15 defeat to England ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Before joining Ulster in 2019, the Dublin-born loosehead spent nine successful years at Leinster, which included lifting the European Rugby Champions Cup on two occasions.