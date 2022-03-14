14 March 2022

Jack Willis returns to England fold after recovering from serious knee injury

By NewsChain Sport
14 March 2022

Jack Willis makes his first appearance in an England squad for a year after being included among 34 players to begin preparations for Saturday’s final Guinness Six Nations match against France.

Willis suffered a serious knee injury after being the victim of a ‘crocodile roll’ against Italy in the 2021 Championship and only made his comeback for Wasps last month.

With openside Tom Curry ruled out by a hamstring injury sustained in Saturday’s defeat by Ireland, Willis has the opportunity to challenge for a place in the back row.

