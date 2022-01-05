05 January 2022

Jackson Wray fractured his skull during Saracens’ victory over Northampton

By NewsChain Sport
05 January 2022

Saracens have revealed that back-row forward Jackson Wray suffered a fractured skull during their Gallagher Premiership victory over Northampton on Sunday.

The 31-year-old went on as a half-time replacement for Billy Vunipola in a game that Saracens won 30-6.

Jackson Wray (centre) in action for Saracens (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Archive)

In an injury update posted on the club’s official website, Saracens said that Wray would be “seeing a consultant this week after suffering a fracture in his skull last weekend against Northampton Saints”.

Wray has made more than 250 first-team appearances for the club.

Saracens’ latest Premiership victory – their eighth from 11 starts this season – kept them in second place, nine points behind unbeaten leaders Leicester.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Keir Starmer tests positive for coronavirus ahead of MPs’ return to Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions

news

Liverpool close training ground amid rising Covid cases putting Arsenal semi-final clash in doubt

football

Australian Prime Minister says Novak Djokavic will be ‘on the next plane home’ if he doesn’t satisfy vaccination exemption rules

tennis