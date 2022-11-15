15 November 2022

Joe Cokanasiga out of England’s clash with New Zealand due to ankle problem

By NewsChain Sport
15 November 2022

England wing Joe Cokanasiga has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash with New Zealand at Twickenham because of an ankle problem.

Cokanasiga was a late call-up for the 52-13 victory over Japan after Jack Nowell was unable to recover in time from an abdominal issue, but the giant Bath back has now been added to the injury list.

Nowell is present among a reduced 25-man squad, however, and is on course to return to the starting XV, with Tommy Freeman also present as additional wing cover.

Owen Farrell will win his 100th cap on Saturday in the third of England’s three internationals this month, with Eddie Jones naming his starting XV on Thursday morning.

England 25-man squad:

Forwards: A Coles (Northampton Saints), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T Curry (Sale Sharks), E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), J Hill (Sale Sharks), M Itoje (Saracens), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Willis (unattached).

Backs: O Farrell (Saracens), T Freeman (Northampton Saints), J May (Gloucester Rugby), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), G Porter (Leicester Tigers), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

England’s World Cup flight crew abandon gender-neutral uniforms to ensure 'safety of staff'

news

Meghan faces ‘demonisation’ in the media, actress Jameela Jamil says

world news

King Charles celebrates 74th birthday with new role as Ranger of Windsor Great Park, just like his father

news