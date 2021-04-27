Joe Launchbury out of Lions contention after rupturing knee ligaments

Wasps and England lock Joe Launchbury is set for a long spell on the sidelines
Wasps and England lock Joe Launchbury is set for a long spell on the sidelines (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:32pm, Tue 27 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

England and Wasps lock Joe Launchbury is out of contention for the British and Irish Lions’ South Africa tour after suffering a serious knee injury.

Wasps say their captain sustained “a complete rupture” of his anterior cruciate ligament during Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Bath.

The normal recovery period for such an injury is between six and nine months.

Launchbury, who has won 69 caps, missed England’s Guinness Six Nations campaign this season because of a broken leg.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland is due to name his squad next week for this summer’s tour, and 30-year-old Launchbury would undoubtedly have been part of second-row discussions.

Wales v Fiji – Pool D – 2019 Rugby World Cup – Oita Stadium (PA Archive)

In a statement, Wasps said: “Joe Launchbury sustained a complete rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during Sunday’s game against Bath Rugby.

“He has had a consultation with a knee specialist, who has confirmed that he will require surgery.

“Everyone at Wasps wishes Joe all the best for a speedy recovery.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Rugbyu

Wasps

PA